Two officers, including DGPR Punjab, transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of two officers, including the

Director general Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab.

As per the official notification, DGPR Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid has been appointed

Executive Director of the Punjab Council of Arts and Culture.

Secretary Information and Culture Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani will also hold the additional

charge of the DGPR Punjab.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tahir Masood, the outgoing Executive Director of the Punjab Council of

Arts and Culture, has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration

Department (S&GAD).