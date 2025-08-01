VC IUB inaugurates Independence Day celebrations at Radio Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Professor Dr Muhammad Kamran praised the Pakistani armed forces for successfully countering Indian media propaganda during the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), describing them as an unbreakable wall.

He commended Radio Pakistan’s vital role on this front, highlighting its consistent effort in raising the flag of truth and representing the voice of the people.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, where he was the guest of honor. During the event, he inaugurated the "Pakistan Studio" and "Freedom Studio" and planted a tree in the station’s grounds as part of the national tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, he visited Radio Pakistan’s Photo Gallery. In a meeting with senior broadcasters, he discussed the station’s rich broadcasting history, its role in the freedom movement, and modern media challenges. He commended Station Director Sajjad Ahmed Bary for leading the organization to new heights with his dynamic leadership.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a longstanding partnership with Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur. Station Director Sajjad Ahmed Bary thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his support, emphasizing the station’s 50-year legacy of promoting knowledge, culture, and civilization. He affirmed that the station aligns with modern broadcasting standards and will continue to uphold its proud traditions. He also noted that Radio Bahawalpur has a historic collaboration with the university, providing annual internships for media students and involving university faculty and students in broadcasts. He assured the Vice-Chancellor that Radio Bahawalpur will support the university during its centenary celebrations.

This year, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur is commemorating Independence Day under the theme “Battle of Truth,” emphasizing its importance, achievements, national unity, and the bravery of Pakistani armed forces. The station continues to promote the ideals of the Pakistan Movement, patriotism, and national solidarity through various programs.