VC SABS Remembers Rabia Zuberi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

VC SABS remembers Rabia Zuberi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar has paid tribute to renowned artist and first women sculptor of Pakistan Rabia Zuberi on her sad demise at 81.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he said the demise of Rabia Zuberi, founder of Karachi school of Art is a huge loss for artist community around the globe.

He said that she was known as Queen Mother of Art and had great contribution in painting and sculpture for which she was honored as pride of performance award by the government.

Dr. Shar said that her contribution in the field of art was so big that renowned critics Marjorie Hussain and Salima Hashmi wrote books about her art work.

The Vice Chancellor said that due to art loving nature, late Zuberi was always admirer of SABS and her demise has created a large vacuum in the field of art that cannot be fulfilled in the years to come.

