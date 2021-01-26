VCs of 12 universities attend consultative meeting on education policy at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellors of 12 universities participated in the second day of the high-level consultative meeting on Education Policy 2021 held here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in coordination with the Ministry of Federal Education and Vocational Training.

The event was organized by the Department of Education, IUB and the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences. The session agreed to make joint efforts at all levels for development and higher standards in the field of higher education and research.

It was recommended that while formulating the outline of education policy, a consensus strategy should be formulated keeping in view the views of all stakeholders, policymakers, teachers, students, parents and others, reflecting the national aspirations.

At the beginning of the consultative meeting, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Vocational Training Mohi-ud-Din Wani briefed about the purpose and characteristics of the National Education Policy 2021.

Host Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said the National Education Policy should be formulated keeping in view our national ideology and current national and international challenges. He thanked the Vice-Chancellors, officials of the Ministry of Federal Education and Vocational Training and the participants of the Inter-University Consortium at the ongoing consultative meeting at IUB.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said the collective decision making should be given priority and clear policies regarding online education system should be formulated.

Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan said that we are currently undergoing a major transformation in the field of education and on this occasion coordination between faculty and students is very important and policymakers also need to be aware of their views so that more proactive policies can be formulated.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Amir Ijaz emphasized on uniform and standard curriculum and briefed the industry and academia.

Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Tufail emphasized on the single education system and education excellence. National Skills University, Islamabad Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Muhammad Mukhtar appreciated the conduct of the consultative workshop at Jamia Islamia, Bahawalpur and called for high-level scientific research.

Women University Multan Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi, in his address, said that implementation of policies is the real challenge and new universities are facing a lack of resources.

Faculty development programs, funding support, infrastructure improvements and simplification of laws are essential. IUB Member Syndicate Prof. Hameed Raza Siddiqui while mentioning the importance of social sciences said that these sciences are very important in solving social and economic problems.Malir University of Science and Technology, Karachi Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahida Sajjad spoke on direct admission to PhD from the four-year BS program.

Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan Registrar Prof. Dr Muhammad Asghar Hashmi informed about the need for online education and related policy guidelines. IUB Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal highlighted the role of the board of Advanced Studies and Research in improving standards in social and scientific sciences and PhD in madrassas. Dr Mubashir Gulzar from NFC Institute of Engineering Multan said that accreditation institutes have an important role to play in improving the quality of education and quality and geography should also be taken into consideration in the affiliated colleges.

Ayesha Zahid of Superior University emphasized on curriculum development and promotion of international relations. Secretary General of Private Universities Association Dr Aurangzeb Khan appreciated the cooperation of the Higher Education Commission and the ongoing efforts in formulating the education policy.

Focal Person of the Consultative Meeting Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the four-day Consultative Meeting and said the recommendations of all stakeholders would be communicated to the policymakers.

National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium Murtaza Noor said that consultations held at the level of Vice-Chancellors is to focus on education as well as role building in the institutions so that students can become peaceful and active citizens. The role of student societies is very important for the meaningful and active participation of students. Therefore, student societies should be encouraged and resources should be provided to them for the promotion of extra-curricular activities.