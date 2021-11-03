Veteran journalist Liaqat Toor passes away

Veteran journalist and former Director News, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Liaqat Ali Toor passed away after a protracted illness on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Veteran journalist and former Director News, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Liaqat Ali Toor passed away after a protracted illness on Wednesday. He was 71.

His funeral was held in Lahore after the Asr prayer, which was attended by relatives and friends. Family sources said the deceased suffered from the dengue fever during the past few days.

He was on ventilator and breathed his last on Wednesday. He left behind a widow and two sons to mourn his death.

Late Liaqat Ali Toor, with a passion for reading and learning, was a very humble and kind-hearted person. Being a thorough professional he served as APP Correspondent in India for around three years.

After retirement from APP, he also remained affiliated with various English daily newspapers.

During his meritorious services with the national news agency, Liaqat Ali Toor covered important beats. He reported on the VVIP activities and also did special assignments.

The APP staff and management expressed deep grief over the sad demise of their senior colleague. They described him as a caring and supportive person who devoted his life to the national wire service. He would long be remembered for his wit and charming personality.

May Allah bless the departed soul.