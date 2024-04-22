Veteran journalist Syed Haider Taqi passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Syed Haider Taqi, a seasoned journalist and editor of Daily Jang's editorial page, passed away in Karachi on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Taqi was born into a family of intellectual and literary giants.

His father, Syed Muhammad Taqi, was a philosopher and former editor of Daily Jang. His uncles, Raees Amrohvi and Jaun Elia, were renowned poets and columnists, private news channel reported.

Taqi's funeral prayers will be held at Defence Phase IV Imambargah Yasrab, followed by his burial at Defence Phase VIII graveyard in Karachi.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.