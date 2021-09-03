Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi appointed as VCNS

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi on Friday has been appointed as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS).

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. Admiral has an illustrious career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school, Flag Officer Sea Training, Commander Coast and Commander Karachi. His major Staff appointments include Directing Staff at Pakistan Navy War college, Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Operation officer, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Liaison Officer US CENTCOM USA and Naval Secretary.

Lately, he has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III in Ministry of Defence.

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Royal College of Defence Studies UK and Naval Command & Staff College Philippines. He also holds Master's Degree in International Security & Strategic studies from United Kingdom. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).