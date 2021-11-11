Vintage Classic Car Rally, grand show on Nov 14

The 12th annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2021 being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover will be held on November 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The 12th annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2021 being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Classic Land Rover will be held on November 14.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, over 50 ancient and unique cars, including Chevrolet Master Deluxe 1935, Austin Healey 100, 1954, Mercedes 190-SL, 1954, Triumph TR2, 1955, Ford Thunderbird 1955, MGA 1959, Austin Healey 3000, 1959, Chevrolet Impala 1960, Chevrolet Impala 1963, Fiat 124 Coupe 1967, Jaguar E-type 1968, Ford Mustang 1968, MGB 1968, Jaguar XJ6, 1972, Mazda 818, 1973, Cadillac Eldorado 1976, Porsche 911 SC Targa, 1978, Mercedes 200D, 1977, Datsun 280Z, 1977 and others, are participating in the thrilling event.

The participants of car rally will reach Peshawar today after covering a long distance from the port city Karachi via Gambat, Rahimyar Khan, Lahore and Islamabad.

The racers will then proceed to Pak-Afghan border via the historic Khyber Pass tomorrow (Saturday).

After the rally, a colourful grand show of vintage classic cars will be arranged at the Peshawar Services Club.

The extension of the 12th annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2021 to Pak-Afghan border is aimed at highlighting the importance of the historic Khyber Pass, Bab-e-Khyber Monument, scenic places and tourism potential in the merged districts to lure more tourists to the serene sites.

The activity is also aimed at providing an opportunity to the entertainment-starved people of the province and foreign tourists to enjoy the occasion and fans of old and ancient cars to showcase their unique vehicles at the rally and the subsequent grand show.