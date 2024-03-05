Open Menu

Volunteer Telenor Employees Visit SOS Village

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Volunteers from Telenor Pakistan, on Tuesday visited SOS Village to spend some time with the children and contribute towards their educational journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Volunteers from Telenor Pakistan, on Tuesday visited SOS Village to spend some time with the children and contribute towards their educational journey.

The visit was part of Telenor Ke Saath, Employee Volunteer Program, through which Telenor volunteers reaffirm their commitment to social responsibility, said a news release.

With donations collected from across the organisation, the team of volunteers procured and donated school bags, each packed with essential school supplies, to be distributed among the children at SOS village.

The engagement activities, as part of the visit, were designed to foster creativity, learning, and environmental awareness among the children.

The children participated in a workshop on environment in which they learned about important topics like climate change, the impact of recycling and forestation among other things, enjoyed storytelling sessions and engaged in creative activities such as coloring and reading.

Additionally, a plantation drive was organised, with each group of children, receiving plant pots and seeds, to nurture a sense of responsibility towards nature.

"After our visit, I was deeply moved by the joy on the children's faces," shared Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan.

"At Telenor Pakistan, we're all about making a difference beyond our business goals. Our engagement with the residents of SOS Village Islamabad perfectly exemplifies this spirit. By participating in volunteering initiatives like this, we hope to empower communities and instill a culture of compassion and generosity. I'm truly proud of our volunteers for their commitment to changing lives for the better."

The visit concluded with a tour of the SOS village, allowing volunteers to witness the nurturing environment provided to the children by the SOS administration.

