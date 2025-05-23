Open Menu

Voter Education Committee Meeting Proposes One-Window Counter For Vulnerable Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Voter Education Committee meeting proposes One-Window Counter for vulnerable groups

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Voter education Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani at the District Election Commissioner Office, said handout on Friday.

The meeting proposed establishing a one-window counter for persons with disabilities, transgenders, and minorities to facilitate their voter registration.

The committee discussed ways to reduce the 5.46% gap between male and female voters in the district, where 1,428,569 voters are registered, including 753,352 male and 675,217 female voters.

The committee decided to accelerate joint efforts to achieve this goal.

The meeting highlighted that 4,620 persons with disabilities have been registered in the district, and efforts will be made to ensure their voter registration.

The committee also proposed several measures, including voter awareness campaigns in educational institutions, training for election staff, and issuing letters to relevant departments and NADRA to improve voter registration.

Recent Stories

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

30 minutes ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

32 minutes ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

33 minutes ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

48 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

50 minutes ago
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

1 hour ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

1 hour ago
 What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

2 hours ago
 DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

2 hours ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan