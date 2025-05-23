Voter Education Committee meeting proposes One-Window Counter for vulnerable groups

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Voter education Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Naeem ur Rehman Jalbani at the District Election Commissioner Office, said handout on Friday.

The meeting proposed establishing a one-window counter for persons with disabilities, transgenders, and minorities to facilitate their voter registration.

The committee discussed ways to reduce the 5.46% gap between male and female voters in the district, where 1,428,569 voters are registered, including 753,352 male and 675,217 female voters.

The committee decided to accelerate joint efforts to achieve this goal.

The meeting highlighted that 4,620 persons with disabilities have been registered in the district, and efforts will be made to ensure their voter registration.

The committee also proposed several measures, including voter awareness campaigns in educational institutions, training for election staff, and issuing letters to relevant departments and NADRA to improve voter registration.