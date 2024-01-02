Voters reaching polling stations to face difficulty in poor law, order

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that the voters would face difficulty in reaching the polling stations in the prevailing poor law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that the voters would face difficulty in reaching the polling stations in the prevailing poor law and order.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he said that the candidates would also face problems with running their election campaign.

On this occasion PTI Nazim Muhammad Nisar Khan, along with his family members and supporters, announced joining the QWP.

The QWP Chairman said that the law and order was getting worse with each passing day. He said that the political forces would have to join hands and work hard to steer the country out of the prevailing circumstances.

He said that the country faced three major challenges in the year 2023 which included political instability, economic crisis and rising acts of terrorism.

He said that whichever political party came to power after the 2024 general election would have to work hard to address these challenges. He added that the ones demanding level-playing field should recall whether it was provided to the other political forces for the 2018 general election.

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that experiments with the political system caused colossal loss to the economy therefore such practices should be stopped. He said the Imran Khan experiment caused economic stagnation, inflation and political instability. "What service was done to the country by bringing him to power?" he asked.

Aftab Sherpao said the voters must not listen to catchy slogans as these were meant to deceive them. He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

He said that nobody cared to raise voice for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing financial crunch. He said the cash-strapped province did not have funds to pay salaries to government employees.

He said that the provision of the treatment under the Sehat card was also suspended for want of funds. He said all uplift projects in KP were placed on the backburner.