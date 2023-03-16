UrduPoint.com

Vulnerable Communities Must Be Center Of Planning For Disaster Preparedness: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Vulnerable communities must be center of planning for disaster preparedness: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said vulnerable communities must be the centre of planning for disaster preparedness and response.

She acknowledged the value of simulation exercises to coordinate disaster responses, and underlined the significance of local involvement and the most vulnerable in real-time response efforts.

The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the First Simulation Exercise on Flood and Rain, conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change.

Sherry Rehman said: "The identification of fragility and vulnerability, and the inclusion of those who are the most vulnerable must be at the front and center as we move forward. Rather than being relegated to the periphery, we must consider the entire spectrum of vulnerability.

"In particular, we must recognize that those who are the most vulnerable, often face significant challenges during the rehabilitation phase, when the loss of livelihoods and health crises impact them first." Despite limited resources, she said, "we must innovate and develop a deep understanding of the shocks faced by these communities, both during and after immediate relief efforts. This exercise pivots on local assistance, and it has got to work as a well-oiled machine." The minister stressed the need to reassess strategic plans for relief and rehabilitation in response to the changing nature and complexity of disasters.

"Uncertainty has become the new normal in the 21st Century, where we have lost all sense of what is to be expected from a monsoon or a riverine flood. To respond effectively to this dynamic change, our own response and learning must also be dynamic. We must create islands of relief and response silos that enable quick and accessible outreach of relief goods to populations under threat.

"Given that provinces and districts are the Primary hubs of relief response, they must be integrated into the coordination chain with transparency and speed.

" Additionally, she added, the accelerated nature of floods and water emergencies that Pakistan was facing required to revise contingency plans accordingly.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan was unfortunately a textbook case of extreme vulnerability and stressed the importance of preparing for all types of disasters, including forest fires.

"As we move forward, I also look forward to seeing simulation exercises on forest fires. Forest fires can lead to the loss of forest cover, livelihoods, and even lives, making it an issue that must be addressed alongside others. While there is a natural emphasis on floods and rain due to the scale of damage they can cause, we must not overlook other disaster risks and continue to build our capacity to respond effectively." She emphasised the critical importance of collective efforts, local involvement, and timely responses in effectively and sustainably dealing with emerging problems. She expressed her interest in the key takeaways from the simulation exercise and stressed the significance of using scientific models to predict and manage floods.

"As we continue to face various challenges, it is important to prioritize understanding vulnerability, inclusion, and enhancing coordination between the Center, provinces, and districts. We have learned from our experiences with GLOFs (Glacial Lake Outburst Floods), in the north that while we can save lives, infrastructure cannot be saved. Therefore, it is necessary to start mapping the patterns of GLOFs and moving infrastructure away from these high-risk areas.

"Communication exercises are crucial for these strategic endeavours, as our work must be effectively communicated to ensure that populations are ready to face disasters and are prepared," the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Flood Water Sherry Rehman Lead All From

Recent Stories

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

1 minute ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

35 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

35 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.