Wahdat Ul Madaris Al Islamia Pakistan announce annual result

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::The results of the first examinations organized by the President of Wahdat Al Madaris Al Islamia Pakistan were announced on Friday in the presence of eminent scholars.

These results were formally announced by the President of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia Pakistan and Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Ishaat-ul-Tawheed wal-Sunnah Shaykh-ul-Quran Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri in the presence of eminent scholars.

A total of 28,000 students from 4,800 madrassas across the country under the supervision of Wahdat-ul-Madaris Islamia Pakistan, participated in the first examination in which 86% students succeeded while 14% failed the exam.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri said that for a long time it was the wish of the publishers that all the madrassas of our Jamaat should be organized and we should have our own separate board for examinations.

This desire and aspiration was mentioned from time to time in the central and provincial meetings. Hazrat Shaykh-ul-Quran Maulana Muhammad Tahir Panj Peri had formulated the principles for it about 45 years ago which are still in written form today.

The formation of the board was also mentioned in the provincial meeting in 1992, which is present in the monthly Tawheed wa Sunnah. Finally, in the provincial assembly in 2012, an organization for party madrassas called Wahdat-e-Madaris-e-Islamia Pakistan was formed and Hazrat Maulana Mufti Hafeez-ur-Rehman Sahib was appointed as the first president of Wahdat.

After his death, Maulana Qari Shad Muhammad Mirani was given this responsibility. He said, after 10 years of hard work, on April 21, 2021, I was approved by the government of Pakistan as the Board of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-al-Islamia Pakistan Religious Madrassas, and all my colleagues unanimously elected me President.

The party madrassas joined the Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia, trusting the board, he said. The students enrolled in large numbers and Allah Almighty blessed us with such a great success that today we are announcing the annual results, he added.

"I would like to thank all the superintendents and students who responded to my call and joined their madrassas with Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia Pakistan. I have appointed central, provincial or district officials, although you will be less knowledgeable and age, but for the success of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-al-Islamia Pakistan, you should support and help them.

I would like to thank the members, provincial, district and tehsil officials, scholars who performed various duties during the examination and all the staff of Wahdat whose tireless work and efforts made it all possible."