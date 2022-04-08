UrduPoint.com

Wahdat Ul Madaris Al Islamia Pakistan Announce Annual Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Wahdat Ul Madaris Al Islamia Pakistan announce annual result

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::The results of the first examinations organized by the President of Wahdat Al Madaris Al Islamia Pakistan were announced on Friday in the presence of eminent scholars.

These results were formally announced by the President of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia Pakistan and Central Ameer of Jamaat-e-Ishaat-ul-Tawheed wal-Sunnah Shaykh-ul-Quran Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri in the presence of eminent scholars.

A total of 28,000 students from 4,800 madrassas across the country under the supervision of Wahdat-ul-Madaris Islamia Pakistan, participated in the first examination in which 86% students succeeded while 14% failed the exam.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri said that for a long time it was the wish of the publishers that all the madrassas of our Jamaat should be organized and we should have our own separate board for examinations.

This desire and aspiration was mentioned from time to time in the central and provincial meetings. Hazrat Shaykh-ul-Quran Maulana Muhammad Tahir Panj Peri had formulated the principles for it about 45 years ago which are still in written form today.

The formation of the board was also mentioned in the provincial meeting in 1992, which is present in the monthly Tawheed wa Sunnah. Finally, in the provincial assembly in 2012, an organization for party madrassas called Wahdat-e-Madaris-e-Islamia Pakistan was formed and Hazrat Maulana Mufti Hafeez-ur-Rehman Sahib was appointed as the first president of Wahdat.

After his death, Maulana Qari Shad Muhammad Mirani was given this responsibility. He said, after 10 years of hard work, on April 21, 2021, I was approved by the government of Pakistan as the Board of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-al-Islamia Pakistan Religious Madrassas, and all my colleagues unanimously elected me President.

The party madrassas joined the Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia, trusting the board, he said. The students enrolled in large numbers and Allah Almighty blessed us with such a great success that today we are announcing the annual results, he added.

"I would like to thank all the superintendents and students who responded to my call and joined their madrassas with Wahdat-ul-Madaris-ul-Islamia Pakistan. I have appointed central, provincial or district officials, although you will be less knowledgeable and age, but for the success of Wahdat-ul-Madaris-al-Islamia Pakistan, you should support and help them.

I would like to thank the members, provincial, district and tehsil officials, scholars who performed various duties during the examination and all the staff of Wahdat whose tireless work and efforts made it all possible."

Related Topics

Pakistan Provincial Assembly Wa April Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trau ..

DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trauma center, vegetables market

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

9 minutes ago
 Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Direc ..

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Director

13 minutes ago
 Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% S ..

Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% Since 2010 - Eurostat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.