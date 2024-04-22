Wanted Criminal Apprehended For Wife's Murder
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Police have apprehended a proclaimed offender involved in the tragic shooting and killing of his wife during a domestic dispute.
Identified as Imdadullah, the wanted criminal had been on the run since the incident, which occurred in 2018 within the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police station.
According to a police spokesman, the arrest was made following diligent efforts by the Saddar Wah Police, who acted upon the complaint lodged by the deceased's brother.
Expressing firm resolve against heinous crimes, the Divisional SP affirmed that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in such reprehensible acts.
He emphasized the zero-tolerance policy against violence targeting children and women, underscoring the paramount importance of safeguarding their rights and well-being.
Furthermore, the SP reiterated the Primary duty of the police force to ensure the safety and security of citizens, emphasizing their commitment to upholding law and order at any cost.
