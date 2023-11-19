Wanted terrorist ring leader among four others killed in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa was killed among four other terrorists on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which the four terrorists were sent to hell, including a High-Value Target (HVT), Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, it said.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.