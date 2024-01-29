Open Menu

WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project In Pakistan Gains International Interest With Bangkok Road Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM

WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest with Bangkok Road Show

The Water and Power Development Authority on Monday organized a Road Show in Bangkok to entice top-notch contracting firms for their 300 MW-Floating Solar Project, the first of its kind in Pakistan

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Water and Power Development Authority on Monday organized a Road Show in Bangkok to entice top-notch contracting firms for their 300 MW-Floating Solar Project, the first of its kind in Pakistan.

In a bid to promote competition and attract top-notch contracting firms, WAPDA organized a day-long Road Show in Bangkok for its 300-MW Floating Solar Project, the first of its kind in Pakistan, said a press release.

Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) expressed his gratitude for the attendees' participation and highlighted the excellent business opportunities available through transparent international competitive bidding.

The project, which aims to generate clean energy from the Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha Complex using a hybrid of floating solar and hydropower operations, has already garnered interest from the World Bank which has offered to finance 95% of the project.

The bidding submission deadline is set for March 12, 2024, making it a race against time for interested firms to secure a spot in this groundbreaking project.

The event was attended by 58 delegates representing 50 renowned international firms, along with WAPDA officials and project consultants.

