WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project In Pakistan Gains International Interest With Bangkok Road Show
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM
The Water and Power Development Authority on Monday organized a Road Show in Bangkok to entice top-notch contracting firms for their 300 MW-Floating Solar Project, the first of its kind in Pakistan
Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) expressed his gratitude for the attendees' participation and highlighted the excellent business opportunities available through transparent international competitive bidding.
The project, which aims to generate clean energy from the Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha Complex using a hybrid of floating solar and hydropower operations, has already garnered interest from the World Bank which has offered to finance 95% of the project.
The bidding submission deadline is set for March 12, 2024, making it a race against time for interested firms to secure a spot in this groundbreaking project.
The event was attended by 58 delegates representing 50 renowned international firms, along with WAPDA officials and project consultants.
