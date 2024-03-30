Waqar Mehdi Congratulates Aseefa Bhutto On Her Election As MNA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter General Secretary and former Senator Waqar Mehdi extends his heartiest congratulations to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on her unopposed election from NA-207 Nawabshah.
In a statement, Waqar Mehdi extended his congratulations not only to Bibi Aseefa Bhutto for her unopposed victory but also to President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, PPP Women's Wing Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur, and Sanam Bhutto.
He said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's uncontested triumph stands as a historic milestone, eliciting widespread joy among the party workers and the populace throughout the nation.
Waqar Mehdi emphasized that Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's presence in parliament will serve as a pillar of strength for both democracy and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He added that she will undoubtedly emerge as a resounding advocate for democracy, steadfastly guarding its principles and values.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC42 minutes ago
-
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi1 hour ago
-
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list2 hours ago
-
GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation2 hours ago
-
Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC2 hours ago
-
HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor2 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores3 hours ago
-
Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University3 hours ago
-
17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner3 hours ago
-
Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects3 hours ago