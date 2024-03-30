Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter General Secretary and former Senator Waqar Mehdi extends his heartiest congratulations to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on her unopposed election from NA-207 Nawabshah.

In a statement, Waqar Mehdi extended his congratulations not only to Bibi Aseefa Bhutto for her unopposed victory but also to President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, PPP Women's Wing Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur, and Sanam Bhutto.

He said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's uncontested triumph stands as a historic milestone, eliciting widespread joy among the party workers and the populace throughout the nation.

Waqar Mehdi emphasized that Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's presence in parliament will serve as a pillar of strength for both democracy and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He added that she will undoubtedly emerge as a resounding advocate for democracy, steadfastly guarding its principles and values.