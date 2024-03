WASA officers reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, various officers of the agency have been reshuffled.

According to the notification, Director Revenue East Javed Ghani has been posted as Director Admin.

Deputy Director Legal Rana Muhammad Saleem has been given the additional charge of Director Revenue East.

GIS Analyst Tasawar Hussain has been posted as Deputy Director Information Technology vise Deputy Director Finance-I Imran Butt.

All the officers have been directed to take charge of their new postings and report immediately.