WASA starts arrangements to deal monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started inspection of machinery after urban flood warning predictions by NDMN.

Keeping in view the predictions of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding rains and urban flood warning, the WASA administration have speed up arrangements to deal any emergency like situation.

In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan visited different disposal stations of WASA to check drainage of rain water system.

He urged officers concerned to use Dewatering pumps and ensure generators functional in case of loadshedding.

The ADCR has submitted his report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak about arrangments made by the WASA to deal heavy rain and urban flood.