WASA To Officially Begin Operations In Sargodha On Aug 15

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sargodha is set to improve its urban services with the official launch of its Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on August 15.

The decision was finalised during a meeting of the District Transaction Committee, chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan here on Saturday.

During the briefing, it was announced that Sargodha's Municipal Corporation (MC) staff, machinery, and vehicles would be transferred to WASA to ensure a smooth transition.

A total of 331 MC employees would be absorbed into WASA, including 83 from the water supply department, 23 from disposal, and 225 from the sewerage section while the sewerage staff includes 120 regular and 110 work-charge employees.

The transfer of assets includes key equipment necessary for WASA's operations: five sucker machines, one jetter, four winching machines, eight de-watering sets, and two pickup vehicles.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan expressed satisfaction with the committee's work and noted that the establishment of WASA is a crucial step toward enhancing urban facilities for the city's residents.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Development, the Managing Director of WASA, and various municipal officers.

