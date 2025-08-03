Water Level At Kotri Barrage Rises To 193,165 Cusecs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has further enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 193,165 cusecs on Sunday in the upstream and 150,560 in the downstream.
According to statistics shared by the Sindh Irrigation Department here Sunday, the barrage's canal withdrawals were cumulatively recorded at 42,605 cusecs on Sunday morning, a figure which has remained almost constant for around 2 weeks.
The New Fuleli canal drew 19,525 cusecs against its allocation of 11,110 cusecs and the Old Fuleli canal was being supplied 12,610 cusecs against its allocation of 9,770 cusecs.
Likewise, Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, aka Karachi canal, was receiving 7,650 cusecs and Akram Canal 2,680 cusecs.
The allocation for the former was 7,180 cusecs and for the latter 3,340 cusecs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speeding trailer-truck crashes into Karachi home, injured two persons20 minutes ago
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties7 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President9 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah9 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister10 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark10 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari10 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda10 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day10 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates11 hours ago
-
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission hosts exhibition to commemorate mass uprising annive ..11 hours ago