Water level at Kotri barrage rises to 193,165 cusecs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has further enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 193,165 cusecs on Sunday in the upstream and 150,560 in the downstream.

According to statistics shared by the Sindh Irrigation Department here Sunday, the barrage's canal withdrawals were cumulatively recorded at 42,605 cusecs on Sunday morning, a figure which has remained almost constant for around 2 weeks.

The New Fuleli canal drew 19,525 cusecs against its allocation of 11,110 cusecs and the Old Fuleli canal was being supplied 12,610 cusecs against its allocation of 9,770 cusecs.

Likewise, Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, aka Karachi canal, was receiving 7,650 cusecs and Akram Canal 2,680 cusecs.

The allocation for the former was 7,180 cusecs and for the latter 3,340 cusecs.