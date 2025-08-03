Open Menu

Water Level At Kotri Barrage Rises To 193,165 Cusecs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Water level at Kotri barrage rises to 193,165 cusecs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The water level of the Indus River at the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district has further enhanced with the irrigation authorities recording 193,165 cusecs on Sunday in the upstream and 150,560 in the downstream.

According to statistics shared by the Sindh Irrigation Department here Sunday, the barrage's canal withdrawals were cumulatively recorded at 42,605 cusecs on Sunday morning, a figure which has remained almost constant for around 2 weeks.

The New Fuleli canal drew 19,525 cusecs against its allocation of 11,110 cusecs and the Old Fuleli canal was being supplied 12,610 cusecs against its allocation of 9,770 cusecs.

Likewise, Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal, aka Karachi canal, was receiving 7,650 cusecs and Akram Canal 2,680 cusecs.

The allocation for the former was 7,180 cusecs and for the latter 3,340 cusecs.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

26 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

8 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

10 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

12 hours ago
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

12 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

13 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

16 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

16 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan