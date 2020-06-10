UrduPoint.com
Water Released In Much Awaited Gomal Zam Dam Canal

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

Water released in much awaited Gomal Zam dam canal

Member Provincial Assembly, Faisal Amin lauded the efforts of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Chinese and Turkish engineers for releasing water in Gomal Zam Dam canal for the first time on Tuesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly, Faisal Amin lauded the efforts of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Chinese and Turkish engineers for releasing water in Gomal Zam Dam canal for the first time on Tuesday.

The project, conceived in 1898, took over a century to be built but has changed the whole landscape. "Salute to Chinese, Turkish, FWO PAKISTAN, WAPDA and Pakistani staff who made it possible," he remarked.

He said dam would usher a new era of prosperity and green revolution in district Tank and DI Khan, adding that the dam is located in South Waziristan, Barrage at Girdawi that would help irrigate 200,000 acres of land in Tank and DIKHAN Districts, besides generating 17.

4 MW electricity.

He said most of the work was done before Pakistan Peoples Party government , which he said, stopped all payments.

Faisal Amin said, "thanks to aid from foreign countries and USAID Pakistan that the last remaining works were finished".

