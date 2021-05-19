UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Sports Facilities Begin At Tanda Dam

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

Water sports facilities begin at Tanda Dam

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Ziaullah Bangash has said that scenic Tanda Dam has become the best tourist destination for people of southern districts after start of water sports facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Ziaullah Bangash has said that scenic Tanda Dam has become the best tourist destination for people of southern districts after start of water sports facilities .

Ziaullah Bangash said that all water sports facilities like those of Khanpur Dam would be provided at the Tanda Dam as procurement of more water jets and boats was in final stages.

He said that water sports festivals would be held regularly to provide the best entertainment and tourists facilities to people which would also generate employment opportunities for local residents.

He said the mega project was launched through public-private partnership to promote tourism at Tanda Dam. With modern sports facilities, restaurants, waiting areas and family areas, it would attract local tourists from southern district, he added.

He said that covering an area of 405 hectares, Tanda in Kohat was another most suitable dam for promotion of eco-tourism and water sports having a big lake with water storage capacity of 65,000 acres feet.

Once development work and recreational facilities installed,the dam would be ideal location for local tourists from nearby districts Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Bannu and Peshawar to enjoy water sports facilities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was developing picnic resorts on five small dams in different districts to promote ecotourism besides provide better recreational facilities to people.

Besides Tanda and Jalozai dam Nowshera, Kundal dam in Swabi, Chatri dam in Haripur and Jangza dam in Abbottabad district have been selected for development of tourism spots and others facilities for ecotourism and adventure sports lovers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Water Dam Hangu Kohat Nowshera Haripur Karak Swabi Khanpur Family All From Government Best Employment Love

Recent Stories

Effective June 1st, UAE Commercial Companies Law a ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan recognizes among successful countries in ..

3 minutes ago

ENOC Group to open 25 service stations across UAE ..

24 minutes ago

Study finds Sinovac vaccine 99.49 pct effective in ..

3 minutes ago

Armed Belgian soldier on run after threatening Cov ..

7 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.