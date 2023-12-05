Water supply scheme approved for 6 more sahiwal areas

Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Sayed on Tuesday approved a water supply scheme for six more areas in the Sahiwal city

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Sayed on Tuesday approved a water supply scheme for six more areas in the Sahiwal city.

According to the Commissioner's Office, Sahiwal City is gaining new urban facilities with the approval of a water WSS for six new areas.

Under the PISP programme, three lakh feet of new pipes will be laid and 14 new tube wells installed, taking the total number of new tube wells to 42. The areas receiving the new supply include Kot Khadim Ali Shah, Kotullah Din and Union Council No. 1 and 2, Inayat Elahi Colony, and Manzoor Colony, providing better urban facilities to more than 50,000 people.

APP/mwr/378