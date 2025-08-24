Weather Shift Raises Gastro, Jaundice Risk Among Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Health experts have warned that seasonal changes and monsoon rains are increasing
the risk of gastroenteritis, jaundice, and other viral diseases among children, especially
in South Punjab’s remote areas.
Dr Ghazi Khosa, pediatric gastroenterologist at Children Hospital Multan, told APP that
most child patients reporting gastro and jaundice cases belong to far-flung regions including
Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan, Alipur, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and adjoining
areas. He said poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and lack of health facilities make
rural children more vulnerable.
“Gastro can lead to severe dehydration, which may turn life-threatening. Parents must
immediately give ORS and consult a nearby doctor,” he advised, stressing timely
vaccination and preventive care.
Dr Khosa added that shortage of proper nutrition, sleep, and deficiencies of Vitamin D,
protein, iron, and calcium also hinder children’s growth. “The first five years are critical
for height development.
Neglect during this period has lasting impact,” he noted.
He cautioned that dengue risk also rises during August-September due to rains and
stagnant water, urging families to adopt preventive measures.
Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Rajanpur, Dr Jam Khalil Ahmed,
said the Punjab government had upgraded pediatric facilities in remote districts. The
hospital now offers a 50-bed children’s ward, nursery, isolation rooms, and 24-hour
specialist care with adequate medicines and surgical support.
Local resident Zahid Shehzad confirmed improved facilities, saying his child received
successful treatment at Rajanpur hospital without needing referral to Multan.
Child specialist Dr Hashmat Khan also urged parents to avoid junk food like burgers
and pizza, which often trigger gastro, jaundice, and abdominal infections in children.
Experts emphasized that preventive measures, clean drinking water, and balanced
diet were essential to protect children during the ongoing humid and rainy season.
Recent Stories
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR police foil drug smuggling bid8 minutes ago
-
Weather shift raises Gastro, Jaundice risk among Children8 minutes ago
-
Environmental expert demands policy shifts to address illegal housings, migration, climate risks8 minutes ago
-
Women’s safety at forefront of bold traffic reforms for safer Islamabad; says CTO ITP8 minutes ago
-
Atta ul Haq Qasmi honoured for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz18 minutes ago
-
Grand search and combing operation conducted in Bani Gala18 minutes ago
-
Beyond waters: Unpacking livestock crisis in food-hit Malakand division38 minutes ago
-
Pakistani mountaineers conquer Tirich Mir48 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan turns to trees as natural defense against floods48 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister launches complaint cell to strengthen healthcare governance48 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry vows preventive measures to protect Karachi ports, marine life48 minutes ago
-
TEVTA's historic budget sparks global hospitality careers, empowering rural women; says Chairperson1 hour ago