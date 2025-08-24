Weather shift raises Gastro, Jaundice risk among Children

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Health experts have warned that seasonal changes and monsoon rains are increasing

the risk of gastroenteritis, jaundice, and other viral diseases among children, especially

in South Punjab’s remote areas.

Dr Ghazi Khosa, pediatric gastroenterologist at Children Hospital Multan, told APP that

most child patients reporting gastro and jaundice cases belong to far-flung regions including

Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan, Alipur, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and adjoining

areas. He said poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and lack of health facilities make

rural children more vulnerable.

“Gastro can lead to severe dehydration, which may turn life-threatening. Parents must

immediately give ORS and consult a nearby doctor,” he advised, stressing timely

vaccination and preventive care.

Dr Khosa added that shortage of proper nutrition, sleep, and deficiencies of Vitamin D,

protein, iron, and calcium also hinder children’s growth. “The first five years are critical

for height development.

Neglect during this period has lasting impact,” he noted.

He cautioned that dengue risk also rises during August-September due to rains and

stagnant water, urging families to adopt preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Rajanpur, Dr Jam Khalil Ahmed,

said the Punjab government had upgraded pediatric facilities in remote districts. The

hospital now offers a 50-bed children’s ward, nursery, isolation rooms, and 24-hour

specialist care with adequate medicines and surgical support.

Local resident Zahid Shehzad confirmed improved facilities, saying his child received

successful treatment at Rajanpur hospital without needing referral to Multan.

Child specialist Dr Hashmat Khan also urged parents to avoid junk food like burgers

and pizza, which often trigger gastro, jaundice, and abdominal infections in children.

Experts emphasized that preventive measures, clean drinking water, and balanced

diet were essential to protect children during the ongoing humid and rainy season.