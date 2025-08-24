Open Menu

PR Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PR police foil drug smuggling bid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Railway police foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Lahore

to Karachi by recovering 280 kg cannabis at Badami Bagh Railway

Station.

A spokesperson for the PR Police said on Sunday, the operation

was carried out on a tip-off when ASI Irfan and his team intercepted

a rickshaw at a checkpoint near the station.

During the search, the police recovered 280 kg cannabis hidden

in 16 sacks.

The accused, identified as Bau Faisal, was taken into custody,

while his accomplice Adeel managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the contraband was

to be booked for Karachi via train. SHO Lahore Ali Mumtaz led the raid.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances Control Act at Railway Police Station.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

14 hours ago
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

14 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

15 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

16 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

16 hours ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan