PR Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Railway police foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Lahore
to Karachi by recovering 280 kg cannabis at Badami Bagh Railway
Station.
A spokesperson for the PR Police said on Sunday, the operation
was carried out on a tip-off when ASI Irfan and his team intercepted
a rickshaw at a checkpoint near the station.
During the search, the police recovered 280 kg cannabis hidden
in 16 sacks.
The accused, identified as Bau Faisal, was taken into custody,
while his accomplice Adeel managed to flee under the cover of darkness.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that the contraband was
to be booked for Karachi via train. SHO Lahore Ali Mumtaz led the raid.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic
Substances Control Act at Railway Police Station.
Further investigation was underway.
