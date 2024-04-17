Open Menu

Weather To Remain Dry, Partly Cloudy In Most KP Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The weather will remain dry and partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official of the Meteorological Department here on Wednesday.

Chance of rain with strong winds and thunder in Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, and Kurram in the evening and during the night, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

He said, that due to heavy and torrential rain on April 17, there is a risk of flooding in the local and rain-fed rivers of Balochistan, especially (Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Panjgur, Washak, Nushki, and Kalat).

Local rivers and Kabul River of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiat, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Malakand, Balakot, Kalam, Darosh, Saidu Sharif, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan due to heavy rain. Flooding in the adjacent areas, while there is also a risk of landslides in some places, Department of Meteorology officials said.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 19 degrees Celsius and it is likely to increase to a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, the official disclosed. The humidity ratio in the air has been recorded up to 73%.

In the last 24 hours, there was rain with strong winds and thunder in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

He said the highest rainfall was Kakul 12mm, Balakot 09mm, Charat, 08mm, Dir (Upper 06, Lower 02), Patan 06, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Mir Khani 05, Parachinar 02, Saidu Sharif, Takhtbai 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 12, Gilgit 11, Chilas 10, Bagrot 09, Skardu 04, Gops 03 and Bunji recorded 01 mm of rain. He said, a risk of inundation of low-lying areas due to rain.

