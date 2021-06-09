UrduPoint.com
Webinar Held To Discuss Legal Education System Of Pakistan

Wed 09th June 2021

Webinar held to discuss legal education system of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A webinar on the topic of "Legal education system in Pakistan, challenges and way forward" was organized by the faculty of law, the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The webinar was organized with the aim to discuss the challenges existing in the prevailing legal education system and the mechanism to meet them.

The speakers of the webinar included Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of law, Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Barrister Ahmad Qayoom Member Punjab Bar Council and Chairman Legal Education Committee Punjab, Aniq Khatana Advocate High Court and Amjad Hussain Assistant Professor Department of Law, a former member of Legal Education Reforms Committee Pakistan.

The resource persons of this webinar were Muhammad Umair Razzaq, Syed Shoaib Altaf and Humera Nawaz Faculty Member of the Law department who highlighted various judgments of the Supreme Court and suggested ways to improve the legal education system in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

