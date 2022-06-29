WECs empowers over 190,222 marginalized women

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) established by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in 1995 have so far imparted vocational training among over 190,222 women of marginalized section of society with the aim to make them self sufficient.

According to official sources, currently 19,888 widows, orphans and poor girls were being provided free training in different skills including cutting, sewing, knitting, computers and embroidery along with other trades and free training material.

An amount of Rs 335.

797 million has been spent during July to March FY2022 to achieve the targets of empowering women. WECs have been working across the country including Azad Kashmir & Northern Areas since 1995.  PBM has devised a plan to establish at-least one Vocational Dastkari school in each district.

A total of 154 WECs were working in country including 64 in Punjab; 30 in Sindh; 32 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa ; 18 in Balochistan and 11 WECs were working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

