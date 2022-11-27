UrduPoint.com

Weeds Elimination Must To Attain High Production Of Gram: Agri Deptt

Published November 27, 2022

Weeds elimination must to attain high production of gram: Agri Deptt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department on Sunday urged farmers to take special care of nutritious gram crop pulses from weeds to get bumper production.

According to the agriculture department, Gram is cultivated at an area of 22 lakh acres in Punjab which is 80% of the total cultivation area of the country.

Similarly, 92 % of gram is cultivated in Punjab in the deserted area, fed by rains including Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Mianwali and Jhang. The economy of the farmers in these districts largely depend on gram crop.

Gram is nutritious crop and substitute of meat. Being a leguminous crop, it obtains nitrogen from the air and adds it to the soil, which restores the soil fertility. The farmers should focus on elimination of weeds in order to achieve higher production and earn maximum profit. However, they should also focus on hoeing incase of low number of weeds, the sources stated.

