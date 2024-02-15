Westridge Police Seize Huge Cache Of Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of weapons and arrested a culprit during an operation here on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, Westridge police managed to recover a huge cache of arms being smuggled in a private vehicle by a smuggler.
He informed that the Westridge police party set up a special picket and stopped a suspected vehicle.
He said that a suspect identified as Waqar Younas was apprehended whereas more than 12 pistols and 600 bullets were recovered from the possession of the arms smuggler.
A case has been registered against the suspect while further investigation is underway, he added.
The Spokesman said that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the performance of the Superintendent of Police, Potohar, ASP Cantt and the Westridge police team directed to accelerate operation against illegal weapons and aerial firing.
