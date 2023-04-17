UrduPoint.com

Wheat Crop At Three Acres Reduced To Ashes After Electric Spark

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Wheat crop at three acres reduced to ashes after electric spark

Wheat crop at three acres was reduced to ashes as it caught fire due to electricity wires at village Sariwala near Larr, some 20 kilometres away from Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Wheat crop at three acres was reduced to ashes as it caught fire due to electricity wires at village Sariwala near Larr, some 20 kilometres away from Multan city.

According to local people, local farmer Zeeshan had approached Multan Electric Power Company and requested for change of loose electricity wires, falling over his agriculture field.

On Monday, all of a sudden, three acres of mature wheat crop caught fire due to an electric spark. The fire reduced the crop to ashes within no time. Farmer Zeeshan demanded of Mepco and the government to pay compensation.

He alleged that Mepco officers did not pay heed to his request. Local people namely Chaudhary Zeeshan, Nasir Hussain, Malik Naveed, Haji Ikraam, Khaleel Ahmed, Malik Imtiaz and some others also expressed concerns over the criminal lethargy of Mepco officials.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Electricity Agriculture Company Nasir Khaleel Ahmed Criminals All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying For ..

Rachmaninoff's Music Remains Powerful Unifying Force - US Biographer

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of European Council

25 minutes ago
 MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed sha ..

MBME contributes 1.5 million of its ADX-listed shares to support ‘1 Billion Me ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves disbursement of ho ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves disbursement of housing benefits worth AED2.74bn ..

25 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Resources for Ukraine Security As ..

Pentagon Says US Resources for Ukraine Security Assistance Not Unlimited

2 minutes ago
 WFP Says First Grain Vessel Arrives in Yemen Follo ..

WFP Says First Grain Vessel Arrives in Yemen Following Extension of Grain Deal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.