Wheat crop at three acres reduced to ashes after electric spark

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Wheat crop at three acres was reduced to ashes as it caught fire due to electricity wires at village Sariwala near Larr, some 20 kilometres away from Multan city.

According to local people, local farmer Zeeshan had approached Multan Electric Power Company and requested for change of loose electricity wires, falling over his agriculture field.

On Monday, all of a sudden, three acres of mature wheat crop caught fire due to an electric spark. The fire reduced the crop to ashes within no time. Farmer Zeeshan demanded of Mepco and the government to pay compensation.

He alleged that Mepco officers did not pay heed to his request. Local people namely Chaudhary Zeeshan, Nasir Hussain, Malik Naveed, Haji Ikraam, Khaleel Ahmed, Malik Imtiaz and some others also expressed concerns over the criminal lethargy of Mepco officials.