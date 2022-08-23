Wildlife Deptt releases 15 seized falcons in D I Khan

The Wildlife Division D I Khan on Tuesday released 15 laggar falcons, which were seized on Monday while being smuggled from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Division D I Khan on Tuesday released 15 laggar falcons, which were seized on Monday while being smuggled from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan Malook, DFO Wildlife D.I.

Khan, released all the seized falcons in natural habitat, as all the seized birds were found to be in good health, a press release said.

The falcons were seized during night search at Bridge Check Post in D I Khan from accused Muhammad Kabir of Malakhel, Lakki Marwat district. A case was registered against the accused under the provisions of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.