Wildlife DG to monitor performance of five departments as third party

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Wildlife Director General Sanaullah Khan has been deputed as third party monitoring officer for Multan district as the provincial government has started monitoring to review the performance of five various departments through third party.

The monitoring of Ramzan bazaars, wheat procurement, corona vaccination, cleanliness and land record centres would be made.

The Wildlife DG along with DC Ali Shahzad paid visits to Ramzan bazaars, vaccination centres, wheat procurement centre and land record centre Matti Tal here on Thursday.

Later, the DG also chaired a meeting at DC office. Addressing the meeting, Sanaullah Khan said the provincial government believes in good governance for serving masses.

He said the government was striving its level best to provide relief to masses through Ramzan bazaars.

He directed officials concerned to launch awareness drive regarding corona vaccination and accelerate the process further.

The DG said the wheat procurement target would be achieved due to food security perspective and added that the government was providing better rate of wheat to growers.

Sanaullah said there was need to ease the process of documentation at land record centres.

DC Ali Shahzad said the district administration was committed for the success of Ramzan bazaars and achieving of wheat procurement targets.

He said the report was being sought on daily basis from health department regarding corona vaccination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan briefed the DG that about 11 Ramzan bazaars were set-up in the district.

Health CEO Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman and DFC Ahmad Javed also gave briefing to the Wildlife DG.

The DG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at vaccination centre set-up at DHQ hospital and Ramzan bazaar Shamasabad.