WMC Holds Grand Cleaning Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Waste Management Company (WMC) launched a grand cleaning operation on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr here.
More than 1500 sanitary workers conducted a thorough clean-up operation at main places and worship areas early morning today.
WMC Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob made a surprise visit to different parts of the city to witness the smooth working of the sanitary workers.
CEO held attendance of the cleaning staff and inspected arrangements of the holy gathering on the Eid festival.
Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwarul Haq gave a briefing on the sanitation situation.
On Eid al-Fitr, residents of the city are given complete relief in terms of cleanliness, Shahid Yaqoob said.
Eid al-Fitr holidays of cleaning staff are canceled to keep up relentless service on the entire day.
He said the whole staff would be fully active and on duty to serve on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
