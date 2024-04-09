Open Menu

WMC Holds Grand Cleaning Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

WMC holds grand cleaning operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Waste Management Company (WMC) launched a grand cleaning operation on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr here.

More than 1500 sanitary workers conducted a thorough clean-up operation at main places and worship areas early morning today.

WMC Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob made a surprise visit to different parts of the city to witness the smooth working of the sanitary workers.

CEO held attendance of the cleaning staff and inspected arrangements of the holy gathering on the Eid festival.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi and Manager Operation Anwarul Haq gave a briefing on the sanitation situation.

On Eid al-Fitr, residents of the city are given complete relief in terms of cleanliness, Shahid Yaqoob said.

Eid al-Fitr holidays of cleaning staff are canceled to keep up relentless service on the entire day.

He said the whole staff would be fully active and on duty to serve on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Visit All

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

49 minutes ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

2 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

14 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

14 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

14 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

14 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

14 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

14 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan