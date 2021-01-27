UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies, Three Injured In Road Mishap At Sari Naurang

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

BANNU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman died and three others injured during a head on collision between a car and rickshaw at Sarai Naurang here on Wednesday.

According to police, an ill-fated family in a rickshaw coming to home was hit by a speedy car coming from opposition direction on Bannu-DI Khan road, killing a woman and injuring three others including her two children.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu. The reason behind the accident was stated to be wrong overtaking.

More Stories From Pakistan

