Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A pickup and a passenger van collided near Numal village within the limits of Jand Police station, killing a woman and injuring ten others on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, a pickup coming from the opposite direction was driven recklessly, and collided with a van carrying women from Mari village who were returning after attending a marriage ceremony.

One of the women, identified as Zamurad, died on the spot while nine other women and the driver were injured.

Two of the critically injured were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand, where the deceased and injured were first housed.

Jand Police registered a case and started an investigation.

