Woman Killed By Brother In Law In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:59 PM

Woman killed by brother in law in Mianwali

A woman was killed by her brother-in-law over some petty domestic issue here in Kundian police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by her brother-in-law over some petty domestic issue here in Kundian police limits.

Police said on Saturday that accused Muhammad Ashraf Kundi, resident of mohallah Nizamabad,tehsil Kundian suspected that his sister-in-law Hameeda Bibi instigated his wife against him over some domestic issue.

On the day of incident, the accused severely injured Hameeda Bibi by hitting her with axe repeatedly.

The injured woman was shifted to THQ hospital but she failed to survive. Police registered case and launched investigation.

