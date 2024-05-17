Woman Undergoes Surgery After Social Media Post Activates Health Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A woman who complained of being overlooked by DHQ hospital staff despite her appendicitis pain underwent successful surgery after a social media post activated the local administration and the doctors in Muzaffargarh.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali took notice of the public complaints over lack of facilities at DHQ hospital and sought a report from the officials with a warning that those responsible would face action.
The hospital administration sprang into action after video of the woman went viral on social media platforms.
Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr.
Amir Bashir met family of the ailing woman on Friday and informed that the operation was successful and the patient was stable.
The MS said that the operation was conducted just within two hours after it was brought to their notice and the patient was properly checked by Radiologist through ultrasonography before operation.
MS admitted the DHQ hospital faced enormous rush of patients but still they try to manage to ensure patients do not suffer. He said, they are working on improving facilities and asked the patients and their attendants to contact him directly in case of any problem.
APP/shn/ifi
Recent Stories
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe5 minutes ago
-
CGH Organize awareness seminar to mark World Blood Pressure Day5 minutes ago
-
Govt's business-friendly policies coming to fruition: PM5 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Tank Police5 minutes ago
-
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges8 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 4 more medical camps in Sindh, Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on May 24 for 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq15 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Int'l Law Summer School held by IPRI15 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by own accomplice in encounter15 minutes ago
-
Minister orders to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately25 minutes ago
-
Special training session organized to enhance IFA's staff food testing skills25 minutes ago