Woman Undergoes Surgery After Social Media Post Activates Health Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Woman undergoes surgery after social media post activates health officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A woman who complained of being overlooked by DHQ hospital staff despite her appendicitis pain underwent successful surgery after a social media post activated the local administration and the doctors in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali took notice of the public complaints over lack of facilities at DHQ hospital and sought a report from the officials with a warning that those responsible would face action.

The hospital administration sprang into action after video of the woman went viral on social media platforms.

Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr.

Amir Bashir met family of the ailing woman on Friday and informed that the operation was successful and the patient was stable.

The MS said that the operation was conducted just within two hours after it was brought to their notice and the patient was properly checked by Radiologist through ultrasonography before operation.

MS admitted the DHQ hospital faced enormous rush of patients but still they try to manage to ensure patients do not suffer. He said, they are working on improving facilities and asked the patients and their attendants to contact him directly in case of any problem.

APP/shn/ifi

