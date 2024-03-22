Women and children deserve equal enjoyment of all human rights: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In a seminar held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), speakers hailing from various backgrounds expressed grave concerns over the gross violations of basic human rights of women and children around the world especially in conflict hit regions like Kashmir and Palestine.

The seminar, hosted by International Muslim Women Union, was addressed by noted international law experts, political, social and rights activists including Mary Scully, Dr. Shazia Anwar Cheema, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Misbah Mukhtar, Ayesha Rafiq and others. Whereas the event was moderated by Kashmiri rights activist Shaista Safi, received a press release here.

While shedding light on the denial of fundamental rights and freedoms to women and children, the panelists said that gender inequality and lack of empowerment of women was a serious and entrenched problem in many developing countries.

Referring to the endless suffering of women and children in Kashmir Palestine, they pointed out that apart from gender inequality problems the continued unrest in both the disputed regions have had a devastating impacts on the lives of women and children.

The heart wrenching incidents taking place in Kashmir and Palestine over the past several decades have left indelible scars on both the societies, with women and children in particular suffering disproportionately.

"Violence, displacement, and constant grief have severely affected their physical, mental, and emotional well-being", they said adding that among the multiple forms of abuse they face, sexual violence stands out as a particularly egregious assault, leaving a legacy of suffering embodied by rape survivors.

Referring to Article CRC and CEDAW, the speakers said, “ These international covenants provide an effective mechanism for addressing the human rights of the women and children and realizing the rights they are entitled to.”

He said that it is very unfortunate that India and Israel have blatantly violated international agreements that call upon States to take measures to ensure the protection of children and eliminate discrimination against women.

They asserted that gender equality was an essential part of the international law and UDHR , which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December 1948.

The speakers said that gender equality was at the very heart of human rights and United Nations values. "Gender-based discrimination is prohibited under almost every human rights treaty", the speakers said.

Underlining the dire situation faced by women and children, the speakers lamented that violence against women and children was persistent and systematic in Kashmir, Palestine and other disputed territories.

"The weaponization of sexual violence in the conflict hit regions is an egregious reality that has largely escaped the attention of local and international observers", the said.

"The prevalence of psychiatric disorders has risen sharply due to the ongoing conflict", they said, adding that women and girls live in constant fear of abduction and assault by the occupation forces.

Referring to the plight of Kashmiri women, they said that women have been the worst victims of Indian state terrorism in Kashmir.

They said that the Kashmir conflict had rendered over 23, 000 women widowed since 1989. The Indian troops, they said had been involved in sexual harassment of women.

Kunanposhpora mass rape, Shopian double rape and murder, and Kathua rape-and murder of an 8-year-old girl, they said, were shocking examples of the extreme brutality of the Indian forces’ personnel that continue to bruise heartfelt and minds of the Kashmiri people.

About the heavy toll the Kashmir conflict has inflicted on children, the speakers said that since 1989 tens of thousands of children have been orphaned in the Indian held territory.

Stressing the need for promoting women’s human rights and achieving gender equality, they said that it was high time that the world human rights organizations should focus on the issues the women and children have been facing in Kashmir and others trouble hit regions.

They said that women and children deserve equal enjoyment of all human rights, including freedom from violence, sexual and reproductive rights, access to justice, socio-economic equality, and participation in decision-making.