UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Development Department Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:19 PM

Women Development Department organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazrabad Friday organized an awareness seminar on prevention from breast cancer at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah High School Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazrabad Friday organized an awareness seminar on prevention from breast cancer at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah High School Nawabshah.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Dr Nousheen, principal of the school Humaira Mir said that the disease if diagnosed in time is treatable and such awareness seminars provide information to young women about prevention from breast cancer.

Women lost their lives as they avoid getting treatment despite appearance of symptoms because of negative perception of the disease in society, they added. Speakers said that breast cancer is not a contagious disease and the patients may be visited without any fear of contacting disease.

Health professionals, Fareeda, Nazeeran, Yasmeen, Seema Kanwal including teachers and students of Fatima Jinnah Girls High School attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Fatima Jinnah Young Nawabshah May Women Breast Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

Agreement signed for 300KW Solar Power-Plant at CU ..

1 minute ago

75th UN anniversary a stark reminder of unfulfille ..

1 minute ago

Consuming dietary soy may reduce dementia risk: St ..

1 minute ago

World Polio Day: Pakistan reaffirms commitment to ..

1 minute ago

Yunnan University hosts webinar on post-COVID-19 r ..

4 minutes ago

DC directs to take strict action against profiteer ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.