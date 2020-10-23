Women Development Department organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazrabad Friday organized an awareness seminar on prevention from breast cancer at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah High School Nawabshah.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Dr Nousheen, principal of the school Humaira Mir said that the disease if diagnosed in time is treatable and such awareness seminars provide information to young women about prevention from breast cancer.

Women lost their lives as they avoid getting treatment despite appearance of symptoms because of negative perception of the disease in society, they added. Speakers said that breast cancer is not a contagious disease and the patients may be visited without any fear of contacting disease.

Health professionals, Fareeda, Nazeeran, Yasmeen, Seema Kanwal including teachers and students of Fatima Jinnah Girls High School attended the seminar.