Women lawyers nominate candidate for Peshawar Bar Association election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of women lawyers of Peshawar High Court was held on Monday to discuss various issues related to women lawyers.

The meeting held in the female bar room unanimously decided that women lawyers need to contest elections on key posts of Bar Associations in order to claim their spaces in the Bar and to have a voice of their own.

After a brief discussion it was decided to nominate , Advocate Mehwish Mohib Khakahel for the seat of "Joint Secretary" in the upcoming elections of Peshawar Bar Association 2021-22.