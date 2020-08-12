Work on Dir-Chitral Road to start in March: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Wednesday said work on Dir-Chitral Road would be started in March next year and on Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway also during the current financial year.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the Dir-Chitral Road will be converted into a motorway. The road from Balkasar to Mianwali to Muzaffargarh would also be rebuilt.

The cities on the Grand Trunk Road would be connected to motorways, he said, adding the work on Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan to Kuchlak Zhob Road would also be launched.

He said rest areas and other facilities would be provided on the newly built motorways while police had already been deployed on them.

In future under a policy, the rest areas will be provided before the start of a new motorway, he added.

He said the roads affected by floods in Balochistan were restored.

He said the National Highway Authority had already increased its profits to more than Rs 50 billion and the profits would be further raised to Rs 100 billion.

Murad Saeed said the Railways' Main Line-I project from Karachi to Peshawar had been approved by the government, which would not be extended to Torkham.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan recommended that the matter of Chaman incident should be referred to the Standing Committee on Interior.