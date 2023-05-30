UrduPoint.com

Workshop Held On Value Chain Of Pulses

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

Agriculture University Peshawar and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Office Faisalabad on Tuesday arranged a day-long workshop titled "Value Chain of Pulses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Agriculture University Peshawar and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Office Faisalabad on Tuesday arranged a day-long workshop titled "Value Chain of Pulses".

Registrar of Agriculture University, Dr. Rizwan Ahmad was the chief guest of the event which was attended by students, faculty members, experts from the Department of Agriculture Extension and farmers of Karak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arshad Bashir highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop and invited proposals from experts to prepare a policy regarding the value chain. He also informed the participants about the challenges and problems faced by farmers regarding cultivation of pulses.

He said that the varsity is working to promote the livestock and agriculture sector of KP.

He said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country and concerns of farmers were being raised at every available forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Karak Event From

Recent Stories

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat cro ..

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat crops: FAO

10 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

10 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarter ..

Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarters of Military Intelligence of ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNP ..

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

19 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

19 minutes ago
 Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving ..

Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving Member Status - Ruling Party ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.