Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Agriculture University Peshawar and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Office Faisalabad on Tuesday arranged a day-long workshop titled "Value Chain of Pulses".

Registrar of Agriculture University, Dr. Rizwan Ahmad was the chief guest of the event which was attended by students, faculty members, experts from the Department of Agriculture Extension and farmers of Karak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arshad Bashir highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop and invited proposals from experts to prepare a policy regarding the value chain. He also informed the participants about the challenges and problems faced by farmers regarding cultivation of pulses.

He said that the varsity is working to promote the livestock and agriculture sector of KP.

He said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country and concerns of farmers were being raised at every available forum.