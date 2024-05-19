DPO visits police chowki

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi on Sunday visited an under-construction police chowki of Rajawali in Bhera .

The DPO reviewed the pace of work and directed the contractor to complete the work within the stimulated time. He said that the purpose of the police chowki was to provide tight security to the locality .