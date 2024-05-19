PDMA Warns Of Heat Wave From 21 To 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) In line with instructions from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, the Health Department has issued a heatwave advisory.
According to a PDMA spokesperson, there is a severe risk of a heatwave in Punjab from May 21 to May 27, particularly affecting Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan districts in South Punjab.
Hospitals have been instructed to set up heatwave counters, while supply and availability of all necessary medicines for heatwave prevention will be ensured.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized that citizens are being informed about heatwave dangers through print, electronic, and social media. He urged all departments to cooperate and work together to combat the heatwave.
The public is advised to take precautionary measures: avoid exertion and exercise in strong sunlight, stay indoors unless necessary, wear light-color cotton clothing, and call the PDMA Helpline at 1129 or Rescue 1122 in emergencies.
