12 Arrested With Drugs, Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

12 arrested with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered drugs from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, teams of different police stations

raided localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,

Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and

recovered 1.

8kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

An investigation is underway.

