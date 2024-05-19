12 Arrested With Drugs, Arms
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals from various
parts of the district and recovered drugs from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, teams of different police stations
raided localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,
Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and
recovered 1.
8kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
An investigation is underway.
