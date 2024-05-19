Open Menu

Four Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Urban Area police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money on Sunday.

According to police sources, a team, led by the Station House Officer (SHO), arrested four gamblers, Allah Ditta, Ramzan, Falak Shair and Allah Bakhsh.

