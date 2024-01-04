World Braille Day being observed today  

,

The theme of the Day for 2024 is 'Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity'.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) World Braille Day is being observed today in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world to highlight the significance of improving access to knowledge for persons with visual disabilities.

In his message on the occasion of World Braille Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the commitment to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

President Alvi said Pakistan has endorsed the Marrakesh Treaty for visually impaired persons which would help them access millions of books in Braille.

He said Pakistan has initiated advanced training programs benefiting students, educators and parents, to facilitate an inclusive environment in public spaces where persons with visual impairments can smoothly access vital information and education.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has appealed the political parties to present a comprehensive programme regarding the welfare of differently-abled persons in their election manifestoes.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad today in connection with the observance of the World Braille Day.

Murtaza Solangi said differently-abled individuals have equal rights, including the privilege of vote. He said the elected people should focus on the legislation to ensure welfare of the differently-abled persons.