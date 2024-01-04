Open Menu

World Braille Day Marked To Honor Visually Impaired Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

World Braille Day marked to honor visually impaired persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) World Braille Day was observed on Thursday in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world to highlight the significance of improving access to knowledge for persons with visual disabilities.

The theme of the Day for 2024 is 'Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity'.

In his message on the occasion of World Braille Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the commitment to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

President Alvi said Pakistan has endorsed the Marrakesh Treaty for visually impaired persons which would help them access millions of books in Braille.

He said Pakistan has initiated advanced training programs benefiting students, educators and parents, to facilitate an inclusive environment in public spaces where persons with visual impairments can smoothly access vital information and education.

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4 to honour the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille writing system for blind and visually impaired individuals. Despite the advent of new technologies and systems, visually impaired and blind people still face significant challenges in leading an independent life. The prime objective of observing the World Braille Day is to promote Braille literacy and raise awareness among people about its importance.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Marrakesh January Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

30 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

1 hour ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

3 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

17 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan