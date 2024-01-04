World Braille Day marked to honor visually impaired persons

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) World Braille Day was observed on Thursday in Pakistan like elsewhere in the world to highlight the significance of improving access to knowledge for persons with visual disabilities.

The theme of the Day for 2024 is 'Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity'.

In his message on the occasion of World Braille Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the commitment to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

President Alvi said Pakistan has endorsed the Marrakesh Treaty for visually impaired persons which would help them access millions of books in Braille.

He said Pakistan has initiated advanced training programs benefiting students, educators and parents, to facilitate an inclusive environment in public spaces where persons with visual impairments can smoothly access vital information and education.

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4 to honour the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille writing system for blind and visually impaired individuals. Despite the advent of new technologies and systems, visually impaired and blind people still face significant challenges in leading an independent life. The prime objective of observing the World Braille Day is to promote Braille literacy and raise awareness among people about its importance.